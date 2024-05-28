Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter


Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Indosolar reported to Rs 4.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1081.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

