Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 123.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit rises 123.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.60% to Rs 94.50 crore

Net profit of Pioneer Embroideries rose 123.01% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.60% to Rs 94.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 56.24% to Rs 3.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.37% to Rs 334.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 294.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales94.5074.06 28 334.33294.89 13 OPM %7.826.29 -6.603.98 - PBDT6.774.02 68 16.7911.23 50 PBT2.801.87 50 4.252.77 53 NP2.521.13 123 3.728.50 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Pioneer Embroideries consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Bhilwara Technical Textiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indosolar reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.82 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Datasoft Applications Software (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Adani Enterprises approves raising Rs 16,600 cr via equity issuance

Intellect Design Arena launches Canada eMACH.ai Cloud for Banks and Credit Unions

AdaniEnt board approves Rs 16,600 crore fundraise via QIP route

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story