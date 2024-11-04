Hatsun Agro Product slips as Q2 PAT slides 17% YoY to Rs 64 cr

Hatsun Agro Product slipped 2.38% to Rs 1,081.40 after the company's net profit declined 17.08% to Rs 64.32 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 77.57 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

However, revenue from operations rose 8.74% to Rs 2,072.10 crore during the quarter ended September 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 1,905.40 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax was Rs 87.50 crore in the second quarter of FY25, down 13.58% as against Rs 101.26 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, total expenses rose 9.51% YoY to Rs 1,991.22 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 1,444.83 crore (down 9.91% YoY) while employee benefit expenses was at Rs 60.14 crore (up 9.50% YoY) during the quarter.

On half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 23.54% to Rs 194.86 crore on 9.64% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,447.16 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

