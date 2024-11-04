Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 43.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 47.91 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 43.45% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.9141.5910.929.335.734.185.143.673.832.67

