Narmada Gelatines standalone net profit rises 43.45% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sales rise 15.20% to Rs 47.91 crore

Net profit of Narmada Gelatines rose 43.45% to Rs 3.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 15.20% to Rs 47.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 41.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales47.9141.59 15 OPM %10.929.33 -PBDT5.734.18 37 PBT5.143.67 40 NP3.832.67 43

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

