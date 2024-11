Poddar Pigments standalone net profit declines 15.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.39% to Rs 92.08 crore

Net profit of Poddar Pigments declined 15.65% to Rs 5.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.39% to Rs 92.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.92.0889.067.339.329.2710.117.208.465.126.07

