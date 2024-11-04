Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 4450.00 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 14.15% to Rs 231.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 269.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 4450.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4371.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4450.004371.52 2 OPM %10.6111.42 -PBDT478.28507.00 -6 PBT332.37365.54 -9 NP231.28269.40 -14

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 2:36 PM IST

