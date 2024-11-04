Exide Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.80% to Rs 4450.00 crore

Net profit of Exide Industries declined 14.15% to Rs 231.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 269.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.80% to Rs 4450.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4371.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4450.004371.5210.6111.42478.28507.00332.37365.54231.28269.40

