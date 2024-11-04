Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Maan Aluminium Ltd, Poddar Pigments Ltd, Lokesh Machines Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 November 2024.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd lost 14.91% to Rs 3044.15 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39118 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4574 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 213.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 76158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65271 shares in the past one month.

Poddar Pigments Ltd crashed 8.13% to Rs 382.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 960 shares in the past one month.

Lokesh Machines Ltd corrected 7.30% to Rs 328.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16361 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6991 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd plummeted 7.22% to Rs 174.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11003 shares in the past one month.

