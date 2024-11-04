Tube Investments of India consolidated net profit declines 22.30% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.71% to Rs 4782.51 crore

Net profit of Tube Investments of India declined 22.30% to Rs 206.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 266.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.71% to Rs 4782.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4169.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

