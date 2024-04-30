Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India consolidated net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Havells India consolidated net profit rises 24.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 5442.02 crore

Net profit of Havells India rose 24.76% to Rs 446.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 358.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 5442.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4859.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.57% to Rs 1270.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1071.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 18590.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16910.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5442.024859.21 12 18590.0116910.73 10 OPM %11.6610.85 -9.919.46 - PBDT692.64564.11 23 2045.871743.23 17 PBT599.27486.69 23 1707.371447.06 18 NP446.70358.04 25 1270.761071.73 19

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:42 PM IST

