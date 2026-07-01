Havells India Ltd has added 3.98% over last one month compared to 5.51% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd rose 2.56% today to trade at Rs 1189.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.65% to quote at 60018.66. The index is up 5.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 2.15% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.04 % over last one year compared to the 8.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.