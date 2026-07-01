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Havells India Ltd has added 3.98% over last one month compared to 5.51% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX

Havells India Ltd rose 2.56% today to trade at Rs 1189.2. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.65% to quote at 60018.66. The index is up 5.51 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Titan Company Ltd increased 2.15% and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd added 1.8% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 0.04 % over last one year compared to the 8.55% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Havells India Ltd has added 3.98% over last one month compared to 5.51% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 3.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6851 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 52678 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1622.7 on 17 Sep 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1123.85 on 02 Jun 2026.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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