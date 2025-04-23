Havells India Q4 PAT spurts 16% YoY to Rs 522 crore

The home appliance company's standalone net profit gained 16.35% to Rs 522.26 crore on a 20.2% increase in revenue to Rs 6,532.21 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Havells Indias revenue grew 20.2% YoY, led by strong Lloyd business growth of 39.54% YoY and a sharp rebound in C&W.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 706.15 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, up 17.41% YoY from Rs 601.44 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

In the March 2025 quarter, EBITDA improved 19.5% to Rs 761 crore, compared to Rs 637 crore in Q4 FY24. The EBITDA margin also decreased to 11.6%, down from 11.7% in the same period last year.

Revenue from electrical consumer durables stood at Rs 995.92 crore (up 9.4% YoY), switchgear revenue stood at Rs 691.36 crore (up 6.15% YoY), cable business revenue was at Rs 2,169.37 crore (up 21.22% YoY), lighting & fixtures revenue stood at Rs 441 crore (up 0.55% YoY), and other revenue was at Rs 369.83 crore (up 19.44% YoY) during the period under review.

Revenue from Lloyd Consumer jumped 39.54% YoY to Rs 1,869.97 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025, reflecting robust demand in the cooling products segment.

Havells reported growth in its domestic switchgear segment, driven by range expansion and project business, despite softness in industrial switchgears. Power cable growth was supported by capacity expansion and boosted further by higher commodity prices.

Lighting revenue remained flat due to continued LED price deflation. ECD posted moderate growth amid a mild summer start. Emerging categories under others gained scale, while Lloyd maintained strong growth momentum.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 16.94% to Rs 1,488.84 crore on a 17.23% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 21,745.81 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the board of the company has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share for the financial year 2024-2025. This is in addition to the interim dividend declared during the FY 2024-25 for an amount of Rs 4 per share. The final dividend will be paid to the shareholders on or before 30 days from the date of the AGM.

Havells India is a leading fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence.

The scrip fell 3.12% to currently trade at Rs 1,612.80 on the BSE.

