Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Delta Corp added 1.05% to Rs 94.20 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 127.26% to Rs 164.56 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 72.41 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 1.20% to Rs 184.87 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 182.65 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 142.80% to Rs 252.86 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 104.13 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses shed 0.73% YoY to Rs 154.06 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 15.35 crore (down 35.42% YoY), and license & registration fees was at Rs 30.39 crore (down 1.04% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from casino gaming division fell 3.20% YoY to Rs 166.39 crore in Q4 FY25 while revenue from hospitality division jumped 22.94% YoY to Rs 16.72 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit tumbled 31.52% to Rs 59.35 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 86.68 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 146.54 crore in Q4 FY25, down 4.86% year on year.

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of 125%, i.e., Rs 1.25 per equity share. The dividend will be paid by the company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic, and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate.

