Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Delta Corp gains as Q4 PAT zooms 127% YoY to Rs 165 cr

Image
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delta Corp added 1.05% to Rs 94.20 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 127.26% to Rs 164.56 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 72.41 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

However, revenue from operations declined 1.20% to Rs 184.87 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 182.65 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax soared 142.80% to Rs 252.86 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 104.13 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Total expenses shed 0.73% YoY to Rs 154.06 crore during the quarter. The cost of material consumed stood at Rs 15.35 crore (down 35.42% YoY), and license & registration fees was at Rs 30.39 crore (down 1.04% YoY) during the period under review.

On segmental front, revenue from casino gaming division fell 3.20% YoY to Rs 166.39 crore in Q4 FY25 while revenue from hospitality division jumped 22.94% YoY to Rs 16.72 crore during the quarter.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit tumbled 31.52% to Rs 59.35 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 86.68 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 146.54 crore in Q4 FY25, down 4.86% year on year.

Also Read

Pahalgam attack LIVE updates: Pakistan says 'concerned at loss of lives of tourists'

Nifty IT index rallies 3% post HCLTech Q4 earnings. Should you buy IT stks?

Muthoot, Manappuram, IIFL: Time to buy or sell as Gold hits ₹100,000-mark?

Waaree Energies jumps 9% in trade; here's why the stock is in demand today

HCLTech up 7% post Q4 results; Stock sees best day since 2019; Key details

Meanwhile, the companys board has recommended a final dividend of 125%, i.e., Rs 1.25 per equity share. The dividend will be paid by the company to the shareholders within 30 days from the date of approval of the same by the shareholders at the ensuing annual general meeting of the company.

Delta Corp is the only listed company engaged in the casino (live, electronic, and online) gaming industry in India. The company is engaged in diversified segments like casino gaming, online gaming, hospitality, and real estate.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HCL Tech posts over 6% sequential fall in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 18/share

PNC Infratech gains on emerging L1 Bidder for Rajasthan flyover project

Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Comm, Tata Consumer Products

AU SFB jumps as Q4 PAT climbs 36% YoY to Rs 504 cr

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd Slips 3.61%

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story