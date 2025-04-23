Stock Alert: HCL Tech, Waaree Energies, AU Small Finance Bank, Tata Comm, Tata Consumer Products

Manappuram Finance and RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 23 April 2025.

Upcoming Results:

Tata Consumer Products, 360 ONE WAM, Astec Lifesciences, Bajaj Housing Finance, Can Fin Homes, LTIMindtree, Dalmia Bharat, Maharashtra Scooters, Rallis India, Tips Music, Thyrocare Technologies, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank will declare their result later today.

Stocks in Spotlight:

HCL Technologies reported 6.2% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,309 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 4,594 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 1.19% QoQ to Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25.

Havells Indias consolidated net profit jumped 15.74% to Rs 517 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 446.70 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 20.24% YoY to Rs 6,543.56 crore in Q4 FY25.

Tata Communications reported 223.91% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,040.34 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 321.18 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Income from operations rose 6.11% YoY to Rs 5,990.35 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

AU Small Finance Bank (SFB) reported a standalone net profit of Rs 503.69 crore in Q4 FY25, up 35.86% as against Rs 370.73 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Total income surged 49.27% to Rs 5,031.26 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 3,370.51 crore posted in Q4 FY24.

Delta Corps consolidated net profit surged 115.55% to Rs 180.07 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 83.54 crore in Q4 FY24. Net sales fell 1.2% YoY to Rs 182.65 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Waaree Energies reported 35.63% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 644.47 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 475.16 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 36.38% YoY to Rs 4003.93 crore in Q4 FY25.

