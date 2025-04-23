HCL Tech posts over 6% sequential fall in Q4 PAT; board OKs dividend of Rs 18/share

HCL Technologies has reported 6.2% fall in net income to Rs 4,307 crore on a despite a 1.2% increase in revenues to Rs 30,246 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY25.

In dollar terms, the company has posted revenue of $3,498.2 million, down 1% QoQ. In constant currency (CC) terms, the revenue is lower by 0.8% sequentially.

EBIT declined by 6.5% to Rs 5,442 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25 from Rs 5,821 crore recorded in the third quarter of the same year.

As compared with Q4 FY25, the companys revenue and net income are higher by 6.1% and 8.1%, respectively.

The companys ROIC, on LTM basis, was at 37.9% (up 411 basis points YoY) and that of the Services division was 45.5% (up 376 basis points YoY).

On LTM basis, HCLs operational cash flow (OCF) was $2,632 million and the free cash flow was $2,501 million. FCF to net income ratio was at 123%.

Also Read

The board of the company has declared a dividend of Rs 18 per share, marking it the 89th consecutive quarter of dividend pay-out.

The companys TCV of new deal wins for Q4 FY25 was $2,995 million.

With net additions of 2,665, the companys total headcount stood at 223,420 as on 31 March 2025. LTM attrition rate was at 13%.

HCL Tech has recorded 10.8% rise in net income to Rs 17,390 crore on a 6.5% increase in revenue to Rs 117,055 crore in FY25 as compared with FY24.

C Vijayakumar CEO & managing director, HCLTech, said: HCLTech grew the fastest among our peers for the second year in a row as we witnessed yet another year of disciplined execution.

We delivered on our FY25 guidance with revenue growth of 4.7% in constant currency and EBIT margin of 18.3%. HCL Software growth continues to accelerate as it grew 3.5% CC this year. During this quarter, our services business delivered healthy growth of 0.7% QoQ CC amidst volatile market conditions.

We saw very strong new bookings of $3B this quarter catalyzed by our AI propositions and integrated GTM organization that was set up at the start of the fiscal year.

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P).

The scrip jumped 6.69% to currently trade at Rs 1579.05 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News