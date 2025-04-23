Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech gains on emerging L1 Bidder for Rajasthan flyover project

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
PNC Infratech added 1.59% to Rs 283.50 after the company was declared the L1 (Lowest) bidder for the construction of a flyover in Rajasthan, with a quoted price of Rs. 239.94 crore.

According to an exchange filing, the project involves the construction of a flyover from Heeradas Chouraha to Kumher Gate Chouraha in Bharatpur City, Bharatpur, on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis.

The project, which is expected to be completed within 24 months, aims to enhance connectivity in the Bharatpur region.

PNC Infratech is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways, including BOT (built, operate, and transfer projects), HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model), airport runways, bridges, flyovers, and power transmission projects, among others.

The company reported a 56% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 81.39 crore on a 28.2% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 1,470.01 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

