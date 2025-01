Hawkins Cookers standalone net profit rises 7.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.88% to Rs 285.70 crore

Net profit of Hawkins Cookers rose 7.56% to Rs 21.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 19.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.88% to Rs 285.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 272.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.285.70272.409.999.8631.2828.7328.6326.5421.2019.71

Powered by Capital Market - Live News