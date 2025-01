HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 83.51% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.59% to Rs 542.82 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 83.51% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 31.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.59% to Rs 542.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 607.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.542.82607.136.1310.7835.4970.057.5542.635.1931.47

