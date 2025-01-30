BEL jumps as PAT spurts 47% YoY to Rs 1,316 cr in Q3 FY25

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 4.30% to Rs 278.70 after the company's standalone net profit surged 47.33% to Rs 1,316.06 crore on 39.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,756.12 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,754.15 crore in the third quarter of FY24, registering a growth of 49.64% on YoY basis.

Total expenses grew 31.98% YoY to Rs 4,207.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 3,191.02 crore (up 46.07%) while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 665.32 crore (up 7.38% YoY) during the period under review.

During Q3 FY24-25, BEL achieved a turnover of Rs 5,643.25 crore as against Rs 4,120.10 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The order book position of the company as of 1 January 2025 stood at Rs 71,100 crore.

Navratna PSU BEL is a multi-product, multi-technology, multi-Unit conglomerate which designs, manufactures and supplies products and systems in a wide variety of fields including radars, missile systems, military communications, naval systems, electronic warfare & avionics, C4I systems, electro optics, tank electronics & gun/weapon system upgrades, and electronic fuzes in the defence segment. As of September 31, 2024, the Government of India held a 51.14% stake in the company.

