Hazoor Multi Projects announces dissolution of Hazoor Multi Projects UK

Hazoor Multi Projects announced that Hazoor Multi Projects UK, incorporated in the United Kingdom on 8 April 2025, has been struck off from the register maintained by Companies House, United Kingdom, with effect from 25 August, 2026 and has been dissolved with effect from, 01 September 2026.

The Company had earlier informed the Stock Exchanges regarding incorporation of the aforesaid entity in the United Kingdom with a proposal to subscribe to its share capital. However, the proposed subscription amount was not remitted, and no shares were allotted/acquired by the Company. Consequently, the aforesaid entity did not become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.