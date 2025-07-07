Hazoor Multi Projects spurts after bagging Rs 913-cr solar order from Apollo Green Energy

Hazoor Multi Projects surged 16.59% after the company secured an order worth Rs 913 crore from Apollo Green Energy (formerly Apollo International) for the execution of a 200 MW grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Gujarat.

The project will take place at the Gujarat State Electricity Corporations (GSECL) Renewable Energy Solar Park in Khavda (Stage-3). The work includes designing, supplying, constructing, testing, and commissioning the solar power plant, according to a regulatory filing. Completion is expected by March 2026.

The company noted that the promoters and group entities of Hazoor Multi Projects have no related party interest in Apollo Green Energy. The order is being carried out on an arms-length basis.