Sobha Ltd Slides 0.75%

Sobha Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.74% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX
Sobha Ltd fell 0.75% today to trade at Rs 1508.95. The BSE Realty index is down 0.19% to quote at 7525.73. The index is down 6.74 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Anant Raj Ltd decreased 0.65% and Godrej Properties Ltd lost 0.59% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 13.9 % over last one year compared to the 4.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Sobha Ltd has lost 10.21% over last one month compared to 6.74% fall in BSE Realty index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 326 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 18790 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2146.9 on 05 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1075.7 on 07 Apr 2025.
