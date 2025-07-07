Godrej Consumer Products Ltd Spurts 5.65%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has added 4.11% over last one month compared to 1.26% fall in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 1.47% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd gained 5.65% today to trade at Rs 1260.15. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is up 0.2% to quote at 20216.64. The index is down 1.26 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd increased 2.31% and Dabur India Ltd added 1.46% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went down 3.39 % over last one year compared to the 4.25% surge in benchmark SENSEX.