HBL Engineering consolidated net profit rises 343.81% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of HBL Engineering rose 343.81% to Rs 387.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 87.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 134.74% to Rs 1222.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 520.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1222.90520.9644.4920.84556.37117.98544.21106.72387.2787.26

