G K Consultants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net profit of G K Consultants reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

