La Opala RG standalone net profit rises 11.31% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of La Opala RG rose 11.31% to Rs 26.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.32% to Rs 90.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.90.9090.6138.7032.3140.3243.5535.1939.3526.7824.06

