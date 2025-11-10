Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Golkonda Aluminium Extrusions rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 280.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.0.190.0526.3280.000.050.040.050.040.050.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News