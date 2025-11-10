Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 24.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.79% to Rs 25.50 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 24.05% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.79% to Rs 25.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 20.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.25.5020.6023.1427.236.846.634.976.033.604.74

