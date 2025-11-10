Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HBL Engineering Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Indigo Paints Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd, National Aluminium Company Ltd and Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 November 2025.

HBL Engineering Ltd surged 12.23% to Rs 1099.1 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indigo Paints Ltd soared 10.81% to Rs 1113.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5807 shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd spiked 8.96% to Rs 7809.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22242 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2477 shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurt 7.53% to Rs 252.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 18.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd advanced 7.05% to Rs 1457.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23008 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9552 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

