Lenskart Solutions makes muted debut despite robust IPO demand

Shares of Lenskart Solutions were currently trading at Rs 573.65 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 402.

The stock was listed at Rs 390, reflecting a discount of 2.99% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 400.90 and a low of 355.70. On the BSE, over 32.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Lenskart Solutions was subscribed 28.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on 31 October 2025 and it closed on 4 November 2025. The price band of the IPO was fixed between Rs 382 and 402 per share.

The IPO comprised a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 2150 crore and an offer for sale of 12,75,62,573 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 5128.02 crore, by existing shareholders Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi, among others. The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 272.62 crore for capital expenditure towards the setup of new CoCo stores in India, Rs 591.44 crore for expenditure related to lease and rent agreement payments for CoCo stores operated by the company in India, Rs 213.37 crore for investment in technology and cloud infrastructure, Rs 320 crore for brand marketing and business promotion expenses, and the remaining amount for inorganic acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The promoters were Peyush Bansal, Neha Bansal, Amit Chaudhary, and Sumeet Kapahi. The promoters and promoter group had held an aggregate of 33,45,19,726 equity shares, aggregating to 19.9% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding had been expected to be around 17.72%. Established in 2008, Lenskart Solutions is a technology-focused eyewear company designing, manufacturing, branding, and retailing prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and accessories. India serves as its primary market. It offers a wide range of eyewear across price points and age groups. Its presence in 14 countries enables sharing of designs across markets, supporting innovative product launches while maintaining a consistent global brand.

The company designs and sells a wide range of eyewear products under its own brands and sub-brands that include premium collections through John Jacobs and Owndays and economy and affordable premium collections through Lenskart Air, Vincent Chase, Hustlr, and Hooper Kids. In Q1 FY2026, 38.87% of revenue came from exports, while the domestic market contributed 61.13%. In Q1 FY2026 and FY2025, the company sold 6.72 million and 22.91 million units of eyewear in India, respectively, and 1.13 million and 4.29 million units in international markets, respectively. Ahead of the IPO, Lenskart Solutions, on 30 October 2025, raised Rs 3,268.35 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 8.13 crore shares at Rs 402 each to 147 anchor investors.