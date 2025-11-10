Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japan's stimulus hopes drag yen lower; BoJ eyes next rate hike

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 11:51 AM IST
The Japanese yen slid towards 154 per dollar on Monday, hovering near nine-month lows as investors bet on a large-scale stimulus package under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichis new administration. A draft outline revealed plans for tax cuts and incentives targeting 17 major industries, aiming to boost growth while maintaining accommodative monetary policy. The final package is expected by November 21. Meanwhile, the Bank of Japans October Summary of Opinions hinted that policymakers are monitoring wage trends closely, with another rate hike on the horizon. The dollar index held steady near 99.4 after three sessions of decline, supported by progress in the U.S. Senate toward ending the government shutdown with a temporary funding deal through January 30.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

