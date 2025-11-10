Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; IT shares advance

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with decent gains the in morning trade as investors grew optimistic about a potential resolution to the U.S. government shutdown, while also anticipating a robust corporate earnings season. The uptick followed a week of losses, driven by global volatility, which weighed on market sentiment.

The Nifty traded above the 25,600 level. IT shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 425.30 points or 0.51% to 83,641.58. The Nifty 50 index added 122.65 points or 0.48% to 25,612.10.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.44% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.22%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,007 shares rose and 1,871 shares fell. A total of 256 shares were unchanged.

New Listing:

Shares of Lenskart Solutions were currently trading at Rs 573.65 at 10:16 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 0.98% as compared with the issue price of Rs 402.

The stock was listed at Rs 390, reflecting a discount of 2.99% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 400.90 and a low of 355.70. On the BSE, over 32.34 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

Result Today:

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (up 1.17%), Bajaj Finance (up 0.29%), Vodafone Idea (0.42%), Ather Energy (down 5.38%), Bajaj Consumer Care (0.39%), WeWork India Management (down 0.50%), Emami (0.85%),Balaji Amines (down 1.71%), DOMS Industries (0.35%), Exicom Tele-Systems (up 0.55%), Gujarat Gas (down 0.20%), HUDCO (up 1.17%), Jindal Stainless (down 1.32%), Kalpataru (down 0.47%), KPIT Technologies (up 1.10%), CE Info Systems (down 1.08%), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (down 0.53%), Spencers Retail (0.70%), Baazar Style Retail (1.54%), Sula Vineyards (0.68%), Suraksha Diagnostic (0.34%), Syrma SGS Technology (up 0.03%), Triveni Turbine (0.55%), and V-Mart Retail (down 2.75%) will release their quarterly numbers today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index added 1.57% to 35,688.30. The index shed 0.69% in past trading session.

Infosys (up 1.65%), HCL Technologies (up 1.27%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.83%), Wipro (up 0.62%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.6%), Mphasis (up 0.31%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.21%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.18%) added.

On the other hand, Coforge (down 0.52%), Persistent Systems (down 0.15%), declined.

Stocks in Spotlight:

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rallied 4.36% after the company reported a 242.9% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.43 crore on 25.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Ram Ratna Wires surged 5.24% after the company announced that its Bhiwadi plant has received approval under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS-2024).

Shipping Corporation of India tanked 8.24% after it has reported 35.09% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 189.16 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 291.44 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 7.71% year on year to Rs 1,338.87 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

