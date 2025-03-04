HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

HBL Engineering advanced 2.30% to Rs 434.30 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance worth Rs 148 crore in the name of HBLShivakriti Consortium from Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

The project involves the provision of KAVACH in the Bina-Ittarsi-Jujharpur section, BPL-SHRN section, and the UP and DN flyover track from Jujharpur to Powarkheda in the Bhopal Division of West Central Railway.

The cost of the project is Rs 148.44 crore and is to be completed within 540 days.

HBL Power Systems activities of the group comprise the manufacturing of different types of batteries, e-mobility, and other products. The group is also engaged in service activities related to the above products.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 64.61 crore in Q3 FY25, down 18.3% compared with Rs 79.04 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 24.8% YoY to Rs 450.56 crore in Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News