HCC inks MoU with KRCL to build mega infra projects

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC) has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) to jointly execute large-scale transport infrastructure projects across India and international markets.

The MoU establishes a framework for long-term collaboration that brings together the complementary strengths of both organizations. HCC's expertise in heavy civil construction and project execution will be combined with KRCL's proven capabilities in rail systems, operations, and project implementation.

The partnership will particularly focus on complex assignments such as underground and elevated metro systems, NATM tunnelling, railway bridges, and large-scale EPC contracts. Both organizations will jointly identify and bid for opportunities under varied contractual frameworks, including EPC, design-build, unit-rate contracts, PPP arrangements, and other advanced procurement models. The MoU also provides for the formation of joint ventures, consortia, or other collaborative structures tailored to project requirements.

Arjun Dhawan, vice chairman & managing director, HCC, said, "This MoU underscores HCC's commitment to creating synergies with public sector leaders like KRCL to meet the growing demand for technically advanced and high-value infrastructure. By combining capabilities, we aim to expand our presence in both domestic and international markets while delivering fully integrated transport solutions that span civil construction and rail systems." Santosh Kumar Jha, chairman & managing director, KRCL, added, "Konkan Railway Corporation is pleased to join hands with HCC to jointly pursue infrastructure projects of national and international significance. With our combined expertise, we are well positioned to execute complex projects, extend our operational footprint, and contribute meaningfully to the advancement of modern transport networks."