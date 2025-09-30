Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian exporters set to leverage India-UK trade aggrement for growth

Indian exporters set to leverage India-UK trade aggrement for growth

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), Regional Authority Delhi, under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, hosted an outreach programme on the recently concluded India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) yesterday. Themed "Gateway to Growth: Harnessing Opportunities under India-UK CETA", the event brought together senior government officials, diplomats, Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), industry leaders, and trade associations to deliberate on the transformative potential of the Agreement for Indian exporters.

Chairing the programme, Director General of Foreign Trade & Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ajay Bhadoo, underlined the strategic significance of CETA in expanding India's footprint in the UK market. He highlighted tariff concessions, simplified market access provisions, and the scope for Indian MSMEs to integrate more strongly with global value chains.

Adding the UK government's perspective, Deputy Trade Commissioner, South Asia, British High Commission in India, Anna Shotbolt, described the Agreement as a "milestone in bilateral trade ties" and encouraged Indian exporters to align with sustainability and quality standards to capture premium segments of the UK market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

