Optiemus Infracom to form JV with Ordinary Theory LLC USA

For manufacturing smart enterprise hardware and industrial solutions

Optiemus Infracom and Ordinary Theory LLC USA today announced a joint venture to drive the manufacturing, market development, and sales of smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions.

Built on a shared vision of innovation and technological leadership, the joint venture will play a pivotal role in advancing India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and reinforcing the government's Make in India initiative. Ordinary Theory, a leading global design house renowned for its expertise in fintech, logistics, retail, and AI solutions, brings end-to-end innovation delivering cutting-edge hardware and software for payments, logistics, retail, and AI. Optiemus will own a majority stake in the joint venture.

The joint venture will focus on creating smart enterprise hardware solutions spanning payments, retail, logistics, and AI. Optiemus will leverage its world-class production facilities in India to deliver robust, high-quality devices. The venture will support the rapid digital transformation underway in India and globally, offering trusted, locally manufactured smart enterprise hardware and industrial solutions that serve as reliable alternatives to international products while strengthening India's position as a global hub for smart hardware innovation. This collaboration aims to foster a mutually beneficial partnership, making a significant contribution to job creation and skill development within India's rapidly growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.