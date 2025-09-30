Optiemus Infracom to form JV with Ordinary Theory LLC USA

For manufacturing smart enterprise hardware and industrial solutions
Optiemus Infracom and Ordinary Theory LLC USA today announced a joint venture to drive the manufacturing, market development, and sales of smart enterprise hardware and integrated industrial solutions.
Built on a shared vision of innovation and technological leadership, the joint venture will play a pivotal role in advancing India's electronics manufacturing ecosystem and reinforcing the government's Make in India initiative. Ordinary Theory, a leading global design house renowned for its expertise in fintech, logistics, retail, and AI solutions, brings end-to-end innovation delivering cutting-edge hardware and software for payments, logistics, retail, and AI. Optiemus will own a majority stake in the joint venture.
The joint venture will focus on creating smart enterprise hardware solutions spanning payments, retail, logistics, and AI. Optiemus will leverage its world-class production facilities in India to deliver robust, high-quality devices. The venture will support the rapid digital transformation underway in India and globally, offering trusted, locally manufactured smart enterprise hardware and industrial solutions that serve as reliable alternatives to international products while strengthening India's position as a global hub for smart hardware innovation.
This collaboration aims to foster a mutually beneficial partnership, making a significant contribution to job creation and skill development within India's rapidly growing electronics manufacturing ecosystem.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app