HCL Infosystems reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 18.64% to Rs 6.72 crore

Net Loss of HCL Infosystems reported to Rs 5.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.64% to Rs 6.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 15.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 38.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.42% to Rs 32.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.728.26 -19 32.1731.41 2 OPM %-201.93-268.16 --176.22-233.87 - PBDT-5.35-14.44 63 -27.24-52.00 48 PBT-5.47-14.57 62 -27.78-52.58 47 NP-5.53-5.65 2 -15.88-38.79 59

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

