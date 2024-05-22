Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bombay Potteries & Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Bombay Potteries &amp; Tiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Bombay Potteries & Tiles reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Stars or Substance? Orientbell Tiles Unveils Bold Campaign Challenging Celeb-Endorsements

Kajaria Tiles extend partnership with RCB Women's Team

Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit declines 81.99% in the December 2023 quarter

"Transforming Broken tile into Style", Somany Ceramics collaborates with College of Architecture Trivandrum on National Tiles Day

Board of Kajaria Ceramics approves increase in investment of Keronite Tiles

Ramsons Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Gujarat Pipavav Port consolidated net profit declines 32.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Soma Textiles &amp; Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 19.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

GTV Engineering standalone net profit declines 29.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Mackinnon Mackenzie &amp; Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 22 2024 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story