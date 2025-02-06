Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HCL Technologies collaborates with ChargePoint

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Opens new R&D center for developing EV charging software

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced a collaboration with ChargePoint, a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), to accelerate innovation in EV charging software.

HCLTech has established an advanced research and development center for ChargePoint in Bengaluru, India. The center was inaugurated today by leadership from both companies and serves as a central hub for ChargePoint's software development efforts in India. It will leverage HCLTech's engineering capabilities by way of an agile, product-focused operating model, to help ChargePoint deliver scalable and customizable EV charging experiences.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

