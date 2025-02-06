Avalon Tech hits the roof after reporting strong Q3 numbers

Avalon Technologies hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 732.95 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 265.1% to Rs 23.99 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 6.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 31.1% to Rs 280.85 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 32.72 crore, up 260.7%, compared to Rs 9.07 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 34.6 crore for Q3 FY25, registering a growth of 109.5% compared to Rs 16.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the EBITDA margin improved to 12.3% in Q3 FY25, up from 7.7% in Q3 FY24.

The order book jumped 25% to Rs 1,594 crore as of 31 December 2024, as compared to Rs 1,275 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

The companys net working capital improved by 11 days from 161 days in March 2024 to 150 days in December 2024

Avalon Technologies is one of Indias leading fully integrated Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) companies with end-to-end operations in delivering box-build solutions in India, with a focus on high-value precision-engineered products. Through a unique global delivery model, the company provides a full-stack product and solution suite, right from printed circuit board design and assembly to end-to-end box build of electronic systems.

