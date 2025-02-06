Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Information Technology shares rise

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 169.41 points or 0.4% at 42420.29 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Onward Technologies Ltd (up 10.22%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 5.75%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (up 4.14%),Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 2.86%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 2.03%), D-Link India Ltd (up 1.97%), Tanla Platforms Ltd (up 1.46%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.39%), and Subex Ltd (up 1.13%).

On the other hand, Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.37%), Affle India Ltd (down 1.9%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 1.66%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 139.48 or 0.28% at 50647.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.97 points or 0.05% at 15032.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.1 points or 0.15% at 23660.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 82.76 points or 0.11% at 78188.52.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 1186 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

