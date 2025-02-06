Oil and Gas shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Oil & Gas index rising 125.75 points or 0.49% at 25545.61 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 1.91%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.92%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.79%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.71%),Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.48%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.16%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.09%).

On the other hand, GAIL (India) Ltd (down 0.31%), Oil India Ltd (down 0.14%), and Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.02%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 139.48 or 0.28% at 50647.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.97 points or 0.05% at 15032.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.1 points or 0.15% at 23660.2.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 82.76 points or 0.11% at 78188.52.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 1186 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News