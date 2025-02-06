Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare shares gain

Image
Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 231.45 points or 0.54% at 43307.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 15.51%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 9.02%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 6.14%),Abbott India Ltd (up 5.15%),Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 4.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 4.17%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.07%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.66%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.59%), and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.29%).

On the other hand, Innova Captab Ltd (down 3.73%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 3.11%), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.26%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 139.48 or 0.28% at 50647.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.97 points or 0.05% at 15032.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.1 points or 0.15% at 23660.2.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Titan, M&M, UltraTech, ITC, Airtel, others drag Sensex 150 pts lower to 78,100

RRP Semiconductor Limited enters Fabless Market with Complete ASIC IP Transfer

Latest LIVE: 6 states adopt joint resolution seeking withdrawal of draft UGC regulations 2025

Parliament Budget Session LIVE updates: PM Modi to reply to Motion of Thanks in Rajya Sabha today

MP tops in providing assistance to poor prisoners for bail, fines: CM Yadav

The BSE Sensex index was down 82.76 points or 0.11% at 78188.52.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 1186 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street Rallies Despite Tech Earnings Volatility and Economic Signals

Information Technology shares rise

Oil and Gas shares gain

Vishnu Prakash bags contract worth Rs 248 crore from BHEL

Uno Minda Ltd Slides 1.47%

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story