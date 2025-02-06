Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Healthcare index rising 231.45 points or 0.54% at 43307.46 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Healthcare index, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd (up 15.51%), Vimta Labs Ltd (up 9.02%),Gujarat Themis Biosyn Ltd (up 6.14%),Abbott India Ltd (up 5.15%),Windlas Biotech Ltd (up 4.32%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kovai Medical Center & Hospital Ltd (up 4.17%), SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 4.07%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 3.66%), Hester Biosciences Ltd (up 3.59%), and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.29%).

On the other hand, Innova Captab Ltd (down 3.73%), Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd (down 3.11%), and Max Healthcare Institute Ltd (down 2.26%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 139.48 or 0.28% at 50647.15.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 6.97 points or 0.05% at 15032.76.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.1 points or 0.15% at 23660.2.

The BSE Sensex index was down 82.76 points or 0.11% at 78188.52.

On BSE,1928 shares were trading in green, 1186 were trading in red and 146 were unchanged.

