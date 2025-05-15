HCL Technologies collaborates with Microsoft

To enable an AI-powered near-zero disruption approach to RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) and Microsoft announced that they are collaborating to enable global enterprises to accelerate RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations on the Microsoft Cloud through a transformative, AI-led, business-value-first approach.

This collaboration brings together HCLTech's GenAI-led service transformation platform, AI Force, the Microsoft Cloud and AI Tools and Solutions and the HCLTech SAP Migration+ model. This will enable an AI-powered near-zero disruption approach to RISE with SAP S/4HANA migrations that significantly reduces transformation complexity, time and total cost of ownership. It will empower enterprises with a business-first transformation roadmapenabling them to quantify ROI, uncover AI-driven innovation opportunities and prioritize high-impact value creation.

Together, HCLTech and Microsoft are addressing a critical market gap by offering:

AI-led SAP assessments to help enterprises realize a compelling business outcome for RISE with S/4HANA adoption.

A business-first transformation roadmap that enables clients to effectively prioritize ROI, uncover AI-infused innovation opportunities and focus on value creation.

Also Read

An AI-powered SAP Migration+ model that streamlines execution, minimizes risk and embeds intelligence into operations from day one.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News