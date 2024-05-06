Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies enters into strategic collaboration with AWS

HCL Technologies enters into strategic collaboration with AWS

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
To accelerate Gen-Al led enterprise digital transformation

HCLTechnologies announced a global strategic collaboration agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate Gen AI-led enterprise digital transformation.

HCLTech and AWS will help enterprises explore and develop GenAI-led use cases, proofs of concept, tools and solutions. They will develop a structural framework with target-based milestones aligned to business strategy that enables the co-creation of customized Gen AI-led solutions and offers clients flexible consumption models.

The companies will work together to implement AWS Gen AI services such as Amazon Bedrock, Amazon CodeWhisperer, Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Titan for enterprises across multiple industries, adding momentum to their digital transformation journeys. Leveraging HCLTech's full technology stack, core engineering capabilities and AI experience, this alliance will allow clients to see the impact of their Gen AI investment and gain early access to AWS's advanced Gen AI services.

