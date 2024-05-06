Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 53.19% to Rs 106.34 crore

Net loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.19% to Rs 106.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.47% to Rs 546.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 902.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales106.34227.18 -53 546.16902.37 -39 OPM %-3.628.72 --2.697.17 - PBDT-8.5917.27 PL -38.7635.26 PL PBT-12.3419.03 PL -54.0519.47 PL NP-12.3419.03 PL -54.0519.47 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.65 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 34.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Garg Acrylics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit rises 37.05% in the December 2023 quarter

Bengal Tea &amp; Fabrics reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.35 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kansai Nerolac records 8% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; EBIDTA at Rs 179 crore

United Spirits Ltd up for third straight session

Mahindra &amp; Mahindra Ltd spurts 1.24%, gains for five straight sessions

Pound Speculators Continue To Stay Net Short

Cartrade Tech consolidated net profit rises 50.53% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 06 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story