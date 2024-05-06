Indian Acrylics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.34 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 53.19% to Rs 106.34 crore

Net loss of Indian Acrylics reported to Rs 12.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 53.19% to Rs 106.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 227.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.47% to Rs 546.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 902.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

