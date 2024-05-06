Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arvind consolidated net profit rises 2.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Arvind consolidated net profit rises 2.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 2074.51 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 2.09% to Rs 99.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 2074.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1880.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.80% to Rs 336.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 7737.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8382.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2074.511880.76 10 7737.758382.48 -8 OPM %11.7110.14 -10.929.54 - PBDT205.55165.02 25 726.66681.50 7 PBT138.2299.13 39 460.84428.49 8 NP99.0397.00 2 336.61404.56 -17

First Published: May 06 2024 | 1:43 PM IST

