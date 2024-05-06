Arvind consolidated net profit rises 2.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.30% to Rs 2074.51 crore

Net profit of Arvind rose 2.09% to Rs 99.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 97.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.30% to Rs 2074.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1880.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.80% to Rs 336.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 404.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.69% to Rs 7737.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8382.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2074.511880.767737.758382.4811.7110.1410.929.54205.55165.02726.66681.50138.2299.13460.84428.4999.0397.00336.61404.56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News