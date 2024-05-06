Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 40.11% to Rs 75.42 crore

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 42.76% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.87% to Rs 9.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 293.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales75.4253.83 40 293.91198.36 48 OPM %9.7713.84 -11.6913.26 - PBDT6.496.09 7 31.5923.56 34 PBT1.591.52 5 11.336.24 82 NP0.871.52 -43 9.886.18 60

