Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit declines 42.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Moschip Technologies declined 42.76% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.11% to Rs 75.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 59.87% to Rs 9.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 48.17% to Rs 293.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

