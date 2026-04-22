HCL Technologies Ltd Slips 8.66%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 3.02%

HCL Technologies Ltd has lost 3.07% over last one month compared to 5.78% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 8.64% rise in the SENSEX

HCL Technologies Ltd fell 8.66% today to trade at Rs 1316.7. The BSE Information Technology index is down 3.02% to quote at 29710.42. The index is up 5.78 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd decreased 4.23% and Tech Mahindra Ltd lost 4.16% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 11.32 % over last one year compared to the 0.77% fall in benchmark SENSEX.