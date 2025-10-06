BSE Ltd spurts 4.83%, up for third straight session

BSE Ltd is quoting at Rs 2194.5, up 4.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% gain in NIFTY and a 14.98% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which BSE Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 2.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26426.75, up 1.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 58.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.24 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2206.6, up 4.72% on the day. BSE Ltd is up 72.05% in last one year as compared to a 0.9% gain in NIFTY and a 14.98% gain in the Nifty Financial Services index.