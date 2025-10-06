Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Atlantaa Ltd, Orient Technologies Ltd, Sigma Solve Ltd and IFGL Refractories Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 October 2025.

Indbank Merchant Banking Services Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 39.5 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7200 shares in the past one month.

Atlantaa Ltd soared 17.16% to Rs 65.56. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.05 lakh shares in the past one month. Orient Technologies Ltd spiked 16.95% to Rs 496.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90927 shares in the past one month. Sigma Solve Ltd gained 16.86% to Rs 62.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10839 shares in the past one month.